Bessemer Group Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,429,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.40. 316,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $123.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

