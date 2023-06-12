Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

VTIP stock remained flat at $47.46 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 760,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,811. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

