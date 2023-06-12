Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMBP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

