Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. 574,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.