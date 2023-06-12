Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $5,496,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Murphy USA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average is $271.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.