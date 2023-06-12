Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 155,632 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,632 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 58,689 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,462 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,057 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SEA by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,108 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $65.06. 1,936,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

