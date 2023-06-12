Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stake Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX remained flat at $53.33 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 108,409 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

