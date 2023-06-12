Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,573 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.37. 185,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,417. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

