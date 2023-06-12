Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $7.51 Million in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 312,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.84. 70,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,128. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

