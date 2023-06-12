Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 476,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,838. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

