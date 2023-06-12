Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.31. 469,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

