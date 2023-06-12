Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 657,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,429 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,728. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.