Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 90,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,119. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.61.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

