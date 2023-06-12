Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

