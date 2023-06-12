International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 325,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,545. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $176,310 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

