International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
International Seaways Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 325,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,545. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $176,310 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
