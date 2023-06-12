Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 943,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of BP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BP by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 709,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $34.78. 4,876,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

