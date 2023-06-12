Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 49,835 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 77,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

