Bessemer Group Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,441,000 after buying an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,638. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.70 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

