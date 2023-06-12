Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,497,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,372,000 after buying an additional 947,742 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

CPT traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.97. 166,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

