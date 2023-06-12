CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,689 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,640 shares of company stock worth $958,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 231,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,901. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

