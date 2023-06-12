Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance
Shares of INTEU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Profile
