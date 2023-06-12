Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:CDAQU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

