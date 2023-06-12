CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,344 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Lithium Americas worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.88. 882,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

