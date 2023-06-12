Bessemer Group Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5,657.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Shares of OMCL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. 52,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,533. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

