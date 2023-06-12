Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $604,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Carriage Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 3,062.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Carriage Services by 673.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,209 shares of company stock worth $116,969 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,755. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $418.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

