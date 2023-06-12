Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 62.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth $44,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHIL. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Benson Hill Stock Up 6.0 %

Benson Hill stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,241. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benson Hill Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.