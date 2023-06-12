Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RITM shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

