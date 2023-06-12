CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 724 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.61. 164,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,740. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

