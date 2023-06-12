Bessemer Group Inc. Has $548,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 720,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in THOR Industries by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 369,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in THOR Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after buying an additional 291,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.07. 170,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

