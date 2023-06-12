Bessemer Group Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,201. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

