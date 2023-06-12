Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $3.58 on Monday, reaching $143.56. 557,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

