Bessemer Group Inc. Has $640,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 923.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.46. 310,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

