AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 309,646 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,991,000 after purchasing an additional 282,081 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.10. 229,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,582. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

