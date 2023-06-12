Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $83.23. 174,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,544. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.