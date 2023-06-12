Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 97,683 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $376.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

