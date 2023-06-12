Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,743 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.30. 307,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,859. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.

About Take-Two Interactive Software



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

