Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 126.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $204.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

