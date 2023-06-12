Bokf Na Has $614,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Generac were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.73. 261,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.