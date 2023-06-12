Bokf Na Has $480,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bokf Na lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.45. 49,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.72. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

