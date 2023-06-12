Bokf Na Sells 484 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Relx were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Relx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,644 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Relx by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Relx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. 267,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relx Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.31) to GBX 3,100 ($38.54) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.81) to GBX 2,860 ($35.55) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.