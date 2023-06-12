Bokf Na Trims Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $149.69. 157,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TM shares. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor



Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

