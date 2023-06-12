Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 213,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 147,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

