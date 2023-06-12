Bokf Na Buys 79 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $713,640. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.66. 227,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,839. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

