Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Copart were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.7 %

CPRT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 617,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 over the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

