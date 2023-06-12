Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.81. 25,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,372. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
