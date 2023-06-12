Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.81. 25,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,372. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.