Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,390,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 918.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 199,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 180,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.67. 827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.42.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

