Bokf Na Has $442,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in FMC were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 0.1 %

FMC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.57. 317,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

