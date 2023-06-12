Bokf Na Has $515,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Post were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Post by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 102.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Barclays began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 112,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,434. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading

