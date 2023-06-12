Bokf Na Buys 509 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Entergy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 184,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

