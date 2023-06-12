Bokf Na Purchases New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,053,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LYB traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 519,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

